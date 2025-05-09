LIC Jeevan Utsav: 10% बेसिक सम एश्योर्ड पर गारंटीड इनकम, ₹15,000 मासिक पेंशन की योजना!

हर व्यक्ति चाहता है कि उसकी रिटायरमेंट लाइफ बिना किसी चिंता के बीते, हर महीने एक फिक्स इनकम आती रहे और परिवार भी सुरक्षित रहे। इसी जरूरत को ध्यान में रखते हुए LIC (Life Insurance Corporation of India) ने Jeevan Utsav Plan लॉन्च किया है। अगर आप भी ₹15,000 Monthly Pension जैसी गारंटीड इनकम पाना चाहते हैं, तो LIC Jeevan Utsav आपके लिए एक बेहतरीन विकल्प हो सकता है। यह प्लान न सिर्फ आपको Whole Life Insurance कवर देता है, बल्कि रिटायरमेंट के बाद एक निश्चित इनकम भी सुनिश्चित करता है।
आजकल मार्केट में कई तरह की पेंशन और इनकम स्कीम्स उपलब्ध हैं, लेकिन LIC Jeevan Utsav की सबसे बड़ी खासियत है – Guaranteed Returns, Limited Premium Payment और Lifetime Income. इसमें आपको अपने अनुसार Regular Income Benefit या Flexi Income Benefit चुनने की सुविधा मिलती है। साथ ही, इस प्लान में Riders और Loan Facility जैसी सुविधाएं भी मिलती हैं, जिससे आपकी फाइनेंशियल प्लानिंग और भी मजबूत हो जाती है।
आइए विस्तार से जानते हैं कि LIC Jeevan Utsav क्या है, इसमें ₹15,000 Monthly Pension कैसे मिलेगी, Eligibility, Premium, Benefits, और बाकी सभी जरूरी बातें।
LIC Jeevan Utsav Plan – Overview Table
|फीचर (Feature)
|डिटेल (Detail)
|Policy Type
|Whole Life Insurance + Savings
|Minimum Entry Age
|90 Days (16 साल PPT के लिए), 30 Days (कुछ जगह)
|Maximum Entry Age
|65 Years
|Premium Payment Term (PPT)
|5 से 16 Years
|Minimum Sum Assured
|₹5,00,000
|Maximum Sum Assured
|No Limit (LIC Underwriting के अनुसार)
|Survival Benefit Options
|Regular Income / Flexi Income
|Guaranteed Additions
|₹40 per ₹1,000 Basic Sum Assured (PPT तक)
|Riders
|5 Optional Riders (Max 4 Allowed)
|Loan Facility
|Yes
|Tax Benefits
|Section 80C & 10(10D)
|Policy Term
|Whole Life (100 Years तक)
|Premium Payment Modes
|Yearly, Half-Yearly, Quarterly, Monthly (NACH/SI)
|Income Start Year
|11th Policy Year से (PPT के अनुसार)
LIC Jeevan Utsav क्या है? (What is LIC Jeevan Utsav Plan?)
LIC Jeevan Utsav एक Whole Life Insurance और Savings Plan है, जिसमें आप एक निश्चित समय तक प्रीमियम भरते हैं (5 से 16 साल), और उसके बाद आपको पूरी जिंदगी या जब तक आप चाहें, हर साल या हर महीने एक निश्चित इनकम मिलती रहती है। यह प्लान Non-Linked, Non-Participating है, यानी इसमें मार्केट रिस्क नहीं है और सभी फायदे गारंटीड हैं
इस प्लान की सबसे बड़ी खासियत है – Limited Premium Payment और Lifetime Income. आप प्रीमियम भरना बंद करने के बाद भी पूरी जिंदगी इनकम पाते रहते हैं। साथ ही, आपकी मृत्यु के बाद आपके नॉमिनी को Death Benefit भी मिलता है, जिससे परिवार सुरक्षित रहता है
Key Features of LIC Jeevan Utsav (Main Benefits)
- Whole Life Coverage: Policyholder को 100 साल तक जीवन बीमा कवर मिलता है।
- Limited Premium Payment: सिर्फ 5 से 16 साल तक ही प्रीमियम भरना है, लेकिन Lifetime Income और सुरक्षा मिलती है।
- Guaranteed Additions: हर साल ₹40 per ₹1,000 Basic Sum Assured के हिसाब से Guaranteed Additions मिलते हैं, जो Death Benefit के साथ मिलते हैं।
- Flexible Income Options: Regular Income Benefit या Flexi Income Benefit चुन सकते हैं।
- Attractive Riders: Accidental Death, Disability, Critical Illness, Term Rider आदि जोड़ सकते हैं।
- Loan Facility: Policy के Against Loan ले सकते हैं।
- Tax Benefit: Premium पर Section 80C और Maturity/Death Benefit पर Section 10(10D) के तहत टैक्स छूट।
- No Market Risk: Returns पूरी तरह Guaranteed हैं, कोई मार्केट रिस्क नहीं है
₹15,000 Monthly Pension कैसे मिलेगी? (How to Get ₹15,000 Monthly Pension?)
अगर आप चाहते हैं कि रिटायरमेंट के बाद हर महीने ₹15,000 की गारंटीड पेंशन मिले, तो आपको Sum Assured और Premium Payment Term (PPT) को ध्यान से चुनना होगा। LIC Jeevan Utsav में Regular Income Benefit के तहत आपको Basic Sum Assured का 10% हर साल Survival Benefit के रूप में मिलता है। यानी, अगर आप सालाना ₹1,80,000 (₹15,000 x 12) पाना चाहते हैं, तो आपको कम से कम ₹18,00,000 का Sum Assured चुनना होगा।
Calculation Example:
- Desired Monthly Income: ₹15,000
- Annual Income: ₹1,80,000
- Regular Income Benefit: 10% of Sum Assured per year
तो, Sum Assured = ₹1,80,000 / 10% = ₹18,00,000
अब, इस Sum Assured के लिए Premium आपकी Age, PPT और Payment Mode पर निर्भर करेगा। उदाहरण के लिए, अगर आपकी उम्र 35 साल है और आप 12 साल तक प्रीमियम भरते हैं, तो सालाना प्रीमियम करीब ₹3,00,000 के आसपास हो सकता है (सटीक प्रीमियम के लिए LIC Premium Calculator का इस्तेमाल करें)
LIC Jeevan Utsav Income Options (Regular Income vs Flexi Income)
|Feature
|Regular Income Benefit
|Flexi Income Benefit
|Income Start
|11th Policy Year या PPT + 1 Year
|11th Policy Year या PPT + 1 Year
|Income Type
|हर साल 10% Sum Assured
|Income को Accumulate कर सकते हैं
|Withdrawal
|Fixed, हर साल
|जब चाहें, 75% तक निकाल सकते हैं
|Interest on Accumulation
|No
|5.5% Compounded Annually
|Flexibility
|कम
|ज्यादा
|Ideal For
|Regular Monthly/Yearly Income चाहने वाले
|Deferred Income/Inflation Offset चाहने वाले
Eligibility Criteria (पात्रता)
- Minimum Entry Age: 90 Days (16 साल PPT के लिए)
- Maximum Entry Age: 65 Years (PPT के अनुसार)
- Premium Payment Term (PPT): 5 से 16 Years
- Minimum Sum Assured: ₹5,00,000
- Maximum Sum Assured: No Limit (LIC Underwriting के अनुसार)
- Maximum Premium Ceasing Age: 75 Years
- Policy Term: Whole Life (100 Years तक)
LIC Jeevan Utsav Benefits (फायदे)
1. Death Benefit:
अगर Policyholder की मृत्यु हो जाती है, तो Nominee को Sum Assured on Death + Accrued Guaranteed Additions मिलते हैं।
- Sum Assured on Death = Higher of (7 Times Annualized Premium या Basic Sum Assured)
- Minimum Death Benefit = 105% of Total Premiums Paid
2. Survival Benefit:
- Regular Income Benefit: 10% of Basic Sum Assured हर साल, 11th Policy Year या PPT + 1 Year से।
- Flexi Income Benefit: Income को Accumulate कर सकते हैं, 5.5% Compounded Interest के साथ – जब चाहें, 75% तक निकाल सकते हैं
3. Guaranteed Additions:
- ₹40 per ₹1,000 Basic Sum Assured हर साल, Premium Payment Term तक।
- ये Additions Death Benefit के साथ मिलते हैं, Survival Benefit के साथ नहीं
4. Riders (Optional Benefits):
- Accidental Death & Disability Benefit Rider
- Accident Benefit Rider
- New Term Assurance Rider
- New Critical Illness Benefit Rider
- Premium Waiver Benefit Rider
(एक Policy में Max 4 Riders Allowed)
5. Loan Facility:
- Policy के Against Loan ले सकते हैं, जिससे Liquidity बनी रहती है
6. Tax Benefits:
- Premium पर Section 80C और Maturity/Death Benefit पर Section 10(10D) के तहत टैक्स छूट
LIC Jeevan Utsav Premium Payment & Modes
- Premium Yearly, Half-Yearly, Quarterly, Monthly (NACH/SI) में भर सकते हैं।
- Premium Payment Term 5 से 16 साल के बीच चुन सकते हैं।
- Premium की रकम Age, Sum Assured, PPT, और Payment Frequency पर निर्भर करती है।
- Premium भरने के लिए Netbanking, Debit/Credit Card, UPI, NEFT, आदि सभी डिजिटल मोड्स उपलब्ध हैं।
- Premium Miss होने पर 30 Days (Yearly/Half-Yearly/Quarterly) और 15 Days (Monthly) की Grace Period मिलती है
LIC Jeevan Utsav Riders (Extra Protection Options)
- Accidental Death & Disability Rider: दुर्घटना में मृत्यु या विकलांगता पर Extra Benefit।
- Accident Benefit Rider: Premium Payment Term के दौरान दुर्घटना में मृत्यु पर Lump Sum।
- New Term Assurance Rider: Base Death Benefit के साथ Extra Cover (35 साल या 75 साल की उम्र तक)।
- New Critical Illness Benefit Rider: 15 गंभीर बीमारियों पर Diagnosis पर Benefit।
- Premium Waiver Benefit Rider: Proposer की मृत्यु पर Future Premium माफ
LIC Jeevan Utsav Plan – Pros & Cons
Pros (फायदे)
- Lifetime Income और Whole Life Insurance एक साथ।
- सभी Returns Guaranteed, कोई Market Risk नहीं।
- Limited Premium Payment – 5 से 16 साल।
- Multiple Riders से Extra Protection।
- Loan Facility से Liquidity।
- Tax Benefits under 80C & 10(10D)
Cons (कमियां)
- Maturity Benefit नहीं मिलता, सिर्फ Survival Benefit या Death Benefit।
- Guaranteed Additions सिर्फ Death Benefit के साथ मिलते हैं, Survival Benefit के साथ नहीं।
- Returns Moderate हैं, Long Term में Investment Plans जितना High Return नहीं मिलता।
- Flexi Income Option में ही Accumulation पर Interest मिलता है, Regular Income में नहीं
LIC Jeevan Utsav vs Other Retirement Plans (Comparison Table)
|Feature
|LIC Jeevan Utsav
|NPS (National Pension)
|Mutual Fund SIP (Retirement)
|Risk
|Zero (Guaranteed)
|Market Linked
|Market Linked
|Returns
|Moderate (5-6% IRR)
|Moderate to High (7-10%)
|High (10-15%)
|Life Cover
|Yes (Whole Life)
|No
|No
|Tax Benefit
|80C, 10(10D)
|80C, 80CCD(1B)
|80C (ELSS)
|Liquidity
|Loan Facility
|Restricted
|High
|Maturity Benefit
|No (Survival Benefit)
|Yes (Lump Sum + Pension)
|Yes (Lump Sum)
|Flexibility
|Moderate
|Moderate
|High
LIC Jeevan Utsav Plan – Who Should Buy?
- जो लोग Guaranteed Monthly/Yearly Pension चाहते हैं।
- जिनको Whole Life Insurance Cover चाहिए।
- जिनको Market Risk पसंद नहीं है।
- जो Limited Years में Premium भरना चाहते हैं।
- जिनको Tax Benefit और Loan Facility भी चाहिए।
Application Process (कैसे खरीदें?)
- LIC Agent, Corporate Agent, Broker या Online (LIC Website) के जरिए खरीद सकते हैं।
- Proposal Form भरें, KYC और Medicals (Sum Assured के अनुसार) करवाएं।
- Premium Pay करें और Policy Document प्राप्त करें
Important Points (जरूरी बातें)
- Policy Surrender: 2 साल तक Premium भरने के बाद Policy Surrender कर सकते हैं।
- Grace Period: Premium Miss होने पर Grace Period मिलता है।
- Minor Life Assured: 18 साल से कम उम्र के लिए Policy वेस्टिंग के बाद Absolute Owner बन जाते हैं।
- Death Before Risk Commencement: Minor के केस में, Risk Start होने से पहले मृत्यु पर Premium Refund मिलता है
LIC Jeevan Utsav – Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Q1. क्या Jeevan Utsav में Maturity Benefit मिलता है?
नहीं, इसमें अलग से Maturity Benefit नहीं है, सिर्फ Survival Benefit (Regular/Flexi Income) और Death Benefit मिलता है।
Q2. क्या Premium Tax Free है?
हाँ, Section 80C के तहत Premium पर Tax Benefit मिलता है, और Maturity/Death Benefit Section 10(10D) के तहत Tax Free है
Q3. क्या Policy में Loan मिल सकता है?
हाँ, Policy के Against Loan Facility उपलब्ध है।
Q4. क्या Jeevan Utsav में Market Risk है?
नहीं, यह Non-Linked Plan है, सभी Returns Guaranteed हैं।
Q5. क्या Flexi Income Option में Interest मिलता है?
हाँ, Deferred Income पर 5.5% Compounded Interest मिलता है, जब तक आप Withdraw नहीं करते
Conclusion: LIC Jeevan Utsav – Secure Your Retirement with ₹15,000 Monthly Pension
LIC Jeevan Utsav एक बेहतरीन प्लान है अगर आप Guaranteed Lifetime Income और Whole Life Insurance चाहते हैं। इसमें Limited Years तक Premium भरकर आप पूरी जिंदगी ₹15,000 या उससे ज्यादा Monthly Pension (Sum Assured के अनुसार) पा सकते हैं। Market Risk से पूरी तरह Safe, Tax Benefits, Loan Facility और Multiple Riders जैसी सुविधाएं इसे और भी आकर्षक बनाती हैं।
हालांकि, इसका Return Moderate है और Long Term Investment Plans (Mutual Funds, NPS) जितना High नहीं है। अगर आपकी प्राथमिकता Guaranteed Income और Life Cover है, तो यह प्लान आपके लिए सही है।
Disclaimer:
यह आर्टिकल सिर्फ जानकारी के लिए लिखा गया है। LIC Jeevan Utsav एक वास्तविक और ऑफिशियल प्लान है, जिसे LIC of India ने लॉन्च किया है। इसमें सभी Returns Guaranteed हैं, लेकिन इसका Return Rate Moderate है, यानी Long Term में Mutual Funds या NPS जैसी योजनाओं जितना High Return नहीं मिलेगा। अगर आपकी प्राथमिकता Guaranteed Income और Life Cover है, तो यह प्लान आपके लिए सही है। किसी भी फाइनेंशियल प्रोडक्ट को खरीदने से पहले, अपने Financial Advisor से सलाह जरूर लें और अपनी जरूरत, उम्र, Premium Paying Capacity और Goals के अनुसार ही Policy चुनें।
यह स्कीम Real है, Fake नहीं। लेकिन Investment Decision हमेशा सोच-समझकर और Compare करके ही लें।