RBI New LCR Rules 2026: 1 अप्रैल से लागू होंगे नए नियम, बैंकों को मिलेगा ₹2.5-3 लाख करोड़ का अतिरिक्त लिक्विडिटी

Liquidity Coverage Ratio (LCR) Ratio of High Quality Liquid Assets to net cash outflows over 30 days

High Quality Liquid Assets (HQLA) Assets like government securities and cash that can be quickly converted to cash

Run-off Rate Percentage of deposits expected to be withdrawn under stress

Haircut Reduction applied to the market value of assets for LCR calculation

Internet & Mobile Banking Deposits Additional 2.5% run-off rate applied from April 2026

Wholesale Funding Run-off Rate Reduced from 100% to 40% for non-financial entities like trusts and LLPs

Effective Date April 1, 2026